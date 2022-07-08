Employee at Maryland Heights Arby’s shoots co-worker during argument, police say

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - An employee at an Arby’s location in Maryland Heights shot a coworker during an argument Friday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened in the kitchen of the location in the 12700 block of Dorsett, which is just west of McKelvey Road. Police say the suspect fled but has since been detained.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

