Advertisement

DoorDash driver carjacked in Central West End

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4.

The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.

The victim complied before the suspect got into the Jetta and drove off.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Beau Rothwell is on trial in St. Louis County after being charged with first-degree murder in...
Beau Rothwell sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his pregnant wife
ATSU-MOSDOH is having their second annual clinic for veterans at the St. Louis Dental Center
St. Louis Dental Center provides free dental exams to veterans
Cars were stolen from a car dealership in Shiloh.
Police chase ends in North City after cars stolen from Shiloh dealership
Luna the Corpse Flower
Corpse flower ready to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden