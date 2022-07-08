Advertisement

Corpse flower ready to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

Luna the corpse flower is getting ready to take center stage at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Something smelly is about to take center stage at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

A corpse flower called Luna is getting ready to bloom. The plant, which is known for its unpleasant smell, will be at the climatron. It is expected to bloom sometime in the next two weeks.

Luna will the 12th corpse flower to bloom at the garden. The last was Octavia, which stood at about 87 inches tall.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cars were stolen from a car dealership in Shiloh.
Police chase ends in North City after cars stolen from Shiloh dealership
I-44 Closing at Big Bend
MoDOT will close I-44 at Big Bend
Beau Rothwell is on trial in St. Louis County after being charged with first-degree murder in...
Beau Rothwell sentencing set for Friday after being convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of his pregnant wife
I-44 Closing at Big Bend
I-44 closing in both directions near Big Bend this weekend