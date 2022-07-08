4Warn Alert: Storm Threat, Then Cooler Weekend

Weather Discussion: An isolated strong storm is possible this evening, we’ll watch for one or two that could produce isolated damaging winds and or some hail. These storms are associated with a cool front that will bring relief for the weekend. Despite the cooler temperatures in the mid 80s for Saturday, it will remain rather humid with a few spot showers possible in the morning. But then expect lower humidity and a dry day on Sunday.

Heat returns Monday with mid 90s, though not overly humid with a heat index near 97. But the heat won’t last as it cools down to near normal levels the rest of the week.

