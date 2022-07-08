3 children injured in North City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three children were injured in a crash that occurred in North City Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Hall and Adelaide. Firefighters tell News 4 a car that had five people inside rear-ended a FedEx truck.

Two adults inside the car were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Three children were taken to a hospital with injuries, one of the children is in serious condition.

The FedEx driver refused treatment.

