Support pours in for family of 13-year-old who died after being struck by car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lori and Jerry Payne are remembering their 13-year-old daughter, Karli, as someone who was a leader, independent, and very organized.

“Karli was full of smiles. Everyone that encountered Karli automatically smiled as a result,” said Lori Payne.

Last Friday night, Karli and her mother attended the annual Fireworks Extravaganza at St. Pius X High School in Festus. As they were leaving, she was struck by a car while crossing Highway 61 near Surdyke Motor Sports.

“I and many others were crossing Highway 61 to get to the car. And the next thing I knew she was struck,” said Lori Payne.

A Rock Township Ambulance District ambulance had just left Mercy Jefferson Hospital and was right behind the accident. Karli was rushed to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital but died 4 days later. The driver of the car was not issued a citation. Police said it appeared to have just been a tragic accident.

Since then, her parents have been on an emotional rollercoaster.

“We do have our moments where we’re balling one minute and then smile and thinking about our beautiful daughter the next,” said Jerry Payne.

The Paynes made the choice to donate their daughter’s organs and found out Thursday morning that the organ donation had proceeded.

“But we knew Carly was going to live on. There was no ifs, ands, or buts. And that was who Carly was,” said Lori Payne.

The Paynes want their daughter’s life to impact students who come after her. They’re talking with officials at Our Lady’s Catholic School in Festus about setting up a scholarship in Karli’s name. And they’re also planning to organize softball and volleyball fundraising tournaments.

When Karli’s Louisville Lady Sluggers softball team plays at this year’s USSA National Tournament this year in Destin, FL., one of the fields and the sportsmanship award will be named after her.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.