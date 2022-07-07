Advertisement

St. Louis Dental Center provides free dental exams to veterans

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health (MOSDOH) is having its second annual clinic for veterans at the St. Louis Dental Center Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Veterans are able to walk in and register for the clinic. They must bring a photo ID and their certification form (DD-214) or VA card. Veterans will receive a free dental screening and exam.

For more information or to pre-register, call 314-685-3553. To support the MOSDOH Smiles for Veterans program, click here.

