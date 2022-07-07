Advertisement

St. Louis County Library offers grand pad device for seniors

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Library is offering a way to keep everyone connected to their loved ones.

Senior citizens can sign up for a grand pad. This is a device specifically designed for ease of use by seniors with little or no computer or technology experience.

They come pre-loaded with data and wireless internet. They must be a county resident to apply. To sign up visit the St. Louis County Library website.

