St. Charles Wine Garden property purchased, owners hope to restore it to former glory

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - A new beginning is on tap for the St. Charles Wine Garden as new owners hope to inject energy and life into the historic landmark.

Michael Caples, John Donnelly and Ryan Smith purchased the property in June and were eager to restore the wine garden to its former glory.

“I think it’s going to draw more people down toward this end, especially being an outdoor winery,” Caples said. “I think it’s going to join all the development down here together.”

The wine garden opened in the late 1800s and offers three terraces, two buildings and a gazebo. Prior to closing in 2009, Caples said the building was used as a German restaurant, with much of the decor still hanging on the walls.

Last week, the trio put up a sign out front, indicating the St. Charles Wine Garden is “coming soon.” The picture and subsequent post on social media went viral.

“It kind of makes you smile,” said Caples. “I called my partners over the weekend and said, ‘we’ve got something kind of cool here.’”

Hundreds of social media comments reflect on weddings, rehearsal dinners, first dates and other personal events that took place over the last several decades. Many of those same showed excitement to see the property fixed up.

“To be able to see it develop into something that brings that nostalgic feel back in the day, back in the 1860s, and bring it up and bring our own feel to it is great,” said Caples.

Within the next few weeks, crews will begin clearing the overgrown trees, brush and weeds that consume the property. Further restoration of the building, gazebo and grounds will follow once the owners receive approval of their designs from the city.

While they hope to host a “pop-up” event in October, the goal is to open the wine garden next spring for events, weddings and casual wine tastings.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.