Serendipity Ice Cream now open in The Grove

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With temperatures skyrocketing, owner Beckie Jacobs says it’s the perfect time to open the doors to the new location of Serendipity Ice Cream.

The long-time St. Louis favorite closed its doors in Webster Groves at the end of last year. Their new shop in The Grove in St. Louis City is a much larger location and Jacobs says they can’t wait to add additional flavors plus boozy options. The shop will also eventually open earlier in the day, serving up coffee, pastries and bagels.

Their grand opening will be held on July 17, on National Ice Cream Day, almost 19 years to the date since they opened the original location.

For now, the hours are 2pm-9pm, Monday-Sunday. Serendipity Ice Cream is located at 4400 Manchester.

