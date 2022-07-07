Schlafly joins forces with WellBeing Brewing Company

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood brews more than 60 styles of beer. Schlafly began selling craft beer to St. Louisans in 1991.

Schlafly, the region’s oldest craft beer brewer, is joining forces with another Metro favorite: The WellBeing Brewing Company. WellBeing first hit St. Louis shelves in 2018. Now, Schlafly will start making and distributing new products for the company.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.