NAACP releases findings, points out weak points in St. Louis City, County police pursuit policies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis City and County branches of the NAACP released its findings on the police departments’ pursuit policies Wednesday.

The NAACP met with the chiefs of both departments after seven people died in crashes that happened when suspects ran into other vehicles during police pursuits. The seven killed were innocent bystanders in cars.

The deaths happened in a 2-and-a-half-week span in April and May.

Both departments have repeatedly said some of the crashes weren’t the result of pursuits. But in some of the cases, police or witnesses stated spike strips were used.

Officials with the NAACP said both departments give discretion to the officers on when they can chase. NAACP officials would like the threshold to be higher and for officers to not give chase for petty or small offenses.

“We don’t want the community put at risk with low-level crimes,” said St. Louis County NAACP president John Bowman.

The NAACP stated it would like to see both departments implement new technology. One example is a GPS dart system. St. Ann Police currently use the technology to track a suspect if a chase gets too dangerous.

The NAACP said both St. Louis Metropolitan PD and St. Louis County PD rely largely on spike strips, which slowly deflate tires.

Another issue is training. NAACP officials said SLMPD cops are given monthly pursuit surveys. They must answers questions in order to pass. St. Louis City NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt said that’s where the record stops.

“How many officers consistently pass on a one-time basis,” Pruitt said. “How many officers consistently fail several times before they pass it.”

The NAACP also claimed county officers are taught pursuit policies when they join, and only when there’s an update to policy.

The NAACP told News 4 the Justice Department will play as a mediator between the NAACP and both police departments to facilitate healthy agreements and provide what has and hasn’t worked for other departments around the country.

“The DOJ put an emphasis on trying to come up with emerging technology to use,” Pruitt added.

The wife of one of the seven victims filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County and two of the police officers allegedly involved in the crash that killed Derek Pratt. A driver fleeing from County PD hit and killed Pratt in St. Louis City limits.

“The issue is even the best policy is only as good as the members’ adherence to that policy and enforcement of the policy and we’re afraid of here that under the circumstances the policy was not followed,” said Adam Altman, a lawyer for Pratt’s family. “We certainly hope that through litigation we can effectuate some kind of forceful change.”

St. Louis County PD sent News 4 the following statement:

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with the NAACP recently and discuss the dangers associated with police pursuits and individuals who choose to flee from the police,” stated St. Louis County Police Colonel Kenneth L. Gregory. “Mr. Bowman and Mr. Pruitt and I exchanged ideas that include ways to possibly alert the public to police pursuits that are now being researched. We are open to any new technology that may assist us in keeping our communities safe from criminals who choose to disobey the law.”

SLMPD sent News 4 the following statement:

“The survey you’re referring to is an internal document that requires officers to review and sign acknowledging that they understand/know/and will comply with the policy. If an officer fails to do that, they can be subjected to internal discipline, which is a personnel matter.”

The NAACP said any potential policy change could happen in the coming weeks.

