Monroe County farmers relieved after rainfall saves crops, cautiously optimistic about future

MONROE COUNTY (KMOV) - Some area farmers are breathing a temporary sigh of relief after localized rain brought much-needed relief to their crops.

Last weekend, Waterloo farmer Kenny Hartmann said more than two inches of rain fell at his farm, saving much of his corn crop.

“The fact is this corn was ready to die, it was really looking bad, it was spiked up. We really had concerns about it,” Hartmann said. “It was the ‘billion-dollar rain’ for the county.”

Not everyone has been as lucky. With sporadic pop-up rain showers, the likelihood of a widespread soaking rain this time of year is low, according to Mark Fuchs with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

“You’ll remember May was kind of a mixed bag, we had some warm days, but now all of a sudden we’re seeing really, really warm days day after day,” he said.

As a result, dangerously hot temperatures cause greater evaporation of moisture in the ground back up into the atmosphere. It’s not what farmers like Hartmann want to hear.

“If you get an inch of rain one day and then five straight days of temperatures near 100 degrees, that does kind of add up to a zero-sum game so you’re back to where you started before the rainfall.”

The St. Louis region is not yet in official drought status, although much of the area is classified as “abnormally dry,” which is the last threshold declared by scientists before an area can fall into varying classifications of drought.

“We got to keep getting these rains every weekend otherwise it’s going to be detrimental,” Hartmann said. “Combine that with rising fertilizer costs and the price of corn dropping nearly $1 in the last month and I’m concerned.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.