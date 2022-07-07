Advertisement

Missouri teenager struck and killed in Clarksville

WSMV pedestrian killed
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Department’s fatal crash detectives are investigating an incident from Wednesday night that left one teenager dead.

According to CPD, a 16-year-old boy and his father were attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Blvd. near Holiday Drive when the boy was struck by a vehicle just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CPD said the teenager was from Missouri.

Wilma Rudolph Blvd. was closed in both directions at Holiday Drive for several hours on Wednesday while detectives worked the scene.

CPD asks anyone with information about the incident to call 931-648-0656.

