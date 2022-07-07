Advertisement

Missouri restaurant calls out woman seen putting bug on plate and walking out without paying

Photo showing an empty plate on a table
Photo showing an empty plate on a table(MGN Online)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) --  A Missouri restaurant has filed stealing charges against a customer who was seen putting a bug onto her plate and leaving without paying.

In a social media post Thursday, El Agave Pacific wrote that someone claimed to find a bug in the last few bites of their meal and decided to bad mouth the restaurant. The restaurant wrote that the server went to get a manager and the woman left without paying.

According to the restaurant, surveillance video showed the woman getting the bug from her purse and putting it on her plate. The restaurant said the bill was for $31.

“It is far too easy to bad mouth and hurt businesses on social media. And those who joined her bandwagon and cheered her on and even worse, shared her lies, you’re just as big of a problem as she is. It needs to stop,” read a portion of their Facebook post.

El Agave Pacific said they have filed stealing charges and will consult an attorney.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
19-year-old shot, killed in South City neighborhood
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6, with felony murder in the first degree.
Nursing home resident charged with murder of another resident
WSMV pedestrian killed
Missouri teenager struck and killed in Clarksville
Serendipity Ice Cream
Serendipity Ice Cream now open in The Grove