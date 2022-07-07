Missouri confirms first case of rare brain infection since 1987

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has confirmed a rare brain infection.

According to a news release, Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba. It can cause rare life threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

The release said a patient is in an intensive care unit in a Missouri hospital, but does not give a location.

The ameba is found in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, and ponds. It is extremely rare.

According to the news release, only 154 cases have been identified in the United States since 1962.

There has only been one other case in Missouri, and that was in 1987. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior services says there are no additional suspected cases of PAM being investigated in the state.

The release says the ameba travels through the nose up to the brain.

While the infection is rare, the Department of Health & Senior Services gave tips on how you can avoid the infection.

⋅ Hold your nose shut, use nose clips, or keep your head above water when taking part in water-related activities in bodies of warm freshwater.

· Avoid putting your head under the water in hot springs and other untreated thermal waters.

· Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high-water temperature.

· Avoid digging in, or stirring up, the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.

The release also gave a list of possible symptoms and said if you experience these, then contact your health care provider immediately.

· Severe headache.

· Fever.

· Nausea.

· Vomiting.

· Stiff neck.

· Seizures.

· Altered mental status.

· Hallucinations.

