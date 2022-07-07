Advertisement

Mechanics warn high temps can cause car problems

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - As the temperatures soar, local mechanics warn it can wreak havoc on your car and make for a potentially dangerous commute.

“Tires build heat regardless but when the road temperature is 100+, driving is going to build more heat in the tire. You’ll be lucky if it goes flat slowly, but nine times out of 10 you’re going to have a blowout,” said Eric James, owner of St. Louis Hills Automotive.

The south St. Louis mechanic says they’ve been slammed with people seeking tire repairs, AC repairs and battery issues. Heat can play a role in all of those problems. He recommends regular maintenance and keeping your tires at the pressure recommended by the manufacturer.

Because in this heat, if you’re car breaks down it could lead to a dangerous situation.

“You could be sitting on the side of the road for a while. Elderly people, children, pets in your car, if your car stops running, your AC stops running,” he said.

