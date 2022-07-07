Man robs Footlocker after credit card declines in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a shoe store Thursday in South City.

Reports say the suspect was shopping at the Footlocker on Chippewa St. When he was about to pay for his items, he realized he forgot his credit card.

The suspect left the store to ask the woman he was with for the card. When he came back to pay for the items, the credit card declined. The suspect then pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerks, and ran out of the store with the items, according to police.

Officials interviewed the woman he was with, but she did not know about the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

