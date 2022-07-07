Advertisement

Man killed in north St. Louis neighborhood

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a deadly overnight shooting.

Gunfire rang out in the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood before 1 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and killed.

His identity or age has not been released as the investigation continues.

