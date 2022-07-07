Madison County Board votes to strip duties from Chairman Kurt Prenzler

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – The Madison County Board voted Wednesday night to remove powers from Chairman Kurt Prenzler.

Board members said they have lost confidence in Prenzler’s ability to lead. They cited bad personnel decisions and misogynistic comments he allegedly made about a member of the Granite City Board.

Prenzler told News 4 the vote is ‘political payback’ because he supported many of the candidates running against current board members.

