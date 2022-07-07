Jamal Roberts commits to Mizzou

The grind to be great isn’t easy. Even if you’ve won a state title and are a Division-I football commit like St. Mary’s running back Jamal Roberts. He believes that grind never really stops.

“Oh, I constantly work mentally and physically,” says Roberts. “So I make sure my mental and physicality are together.”

Roberts committed to Mizzou on Sunday. He answered why he made that decision through a smile.

“I felt home. Coach Drink, the whole staff welcomed me home,” says Roberts. “They were fighting to get me up there. And I just loved what I saw, loved what I was hearing. I feel like they’ve got a plan and sticking to it.”

Even with that pledge and the fact 24-7 Sports ranks Roberts the second-best running back in the state, he’s still got hills to climb.

“Hard work gonna pay off,” he said. “We’re gonna push ourself to the limit here at St. Mary’s. Just working hard is going to get you there. You know...just keep working.”

That also means helping his team take home another state title.

“We’re planning on going back to back,” says Roberts confidently. “We got our defense back. We got a lot of guys back. We plan on going back to back.”

