ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit suggested riders plan for potential delays amid contract negotiations.

Thursday morning, Metro tweeted they expected organized action by their union partners that could have a negative impact on MetroBus service.

MetroBus Service Update: We are currently in contract negotiations with our partners at ATU Local 788, and we are disappointed that there appears to be an organized work action by the union that will have a negative impact on our MetroBus service today. pic.twitter.com/NXpQiSrrkH — Metro (@STLMetro) July 7, 2022

Metro said bus routes could see up to a 30-minute delay.

