Berkeley man charged in neighbor’s murder said ‘that felt good’ after he stopped swinging bat: Police

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is accused of murdering his neighbor Wednesday in Berkeley.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against Isaac Heath, 31, on Thursday. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Heath was seen standing on his neighbor’s porch in the 8800 block of Kathlyn Ave. swinging a bat and striking something. A witness reportedly heard Heath say, “that felt good” after he stopped swinging the bat.

The neighbor, Eileen Schnitker, was found dead on the porch with face and head injuries. She was also reportedly stabbed in the stomach.

Heath was arrested at the scene. His cash-only bond was set at $750,000. He was taken into custody, but a booking photo has not been made available.

