Axe-wielding man found hiding in basement after Fairview Heights home invasion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 36-year-old man armed with an axe was charged in connection to a Metro East home invasion Tuesday.

Michael Slusser was charged with aggravated stalking and criminal damage to property. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to police, Michael Slusser used an axe to try to break into a home in the 1600 block of Sycamore in Fairview Heights while yelling at people inside the home. Surveillance video captured the 36-year-old breaking windows out of two vehicles with the axe before running away. Around 2 p.m., officers spotted Slusser in his home and tried to get him to surrender. U.S. Marshals eventually breached his home and found him in the basement. He was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.