ACT offers signing bonus for new hires

ACT offers signing bonus for new hires
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding(MGN)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Agency for Community Transit (ACT) announced a $1,000 sign-on bonus for a variety of positions the agency is looking to fill.

Drivers, bus cleaners, fuelers and mechanics are all eligible for the bonus. The new hires will receive $250 after two weeks and $750 after completing six months on the job, ACT said in a press release. ACT is located off of Interstate 270 in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.

The starting wage for bus drivers is $17.50/hour and drivers can reach up to $26/hour. Bus fuelers start at $18/hour and cleaners at $17/hour. Both fuelers and cleaners work a night shift from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

For more info, visit ACT’s website, call 618-797-4600 or email info@mct.org.

