4Warn Alert: Storm Threat Through Friday

Weather Discussion: Clouds have kept it cooler than expected for St. Louis and the heat warning has been cancelled. For areas directly south of St. Louis the heat warning continues into this evening. In the meantime, a pop up strong storm is possible with more storms overnight and early Friday. Some relief is on the way for the weekend!

Weather Alert For Storms Tonight: An isolated pop up storm is possible through the evening, with a higher chance of a cluster of storms impacting the region early on Friday morning. Whatever storms develop could produce strong and damaging winds, so we’ll have to be on guard for a severe storm or two.

Weather Alert Day Friday For Storms: Strong to severe storms possible, more likely in the morning, though an isolated storm in the afternoon is still possible. Damaging wind the main threat with a lower threat for some hail. Our heat index may reach up to near 100, and it will be our last hot day and not as hot as earlier in the week.

This Weekend: Some relief, highs in the 80s. Despite the cooler temperatures Saturday it will remain very humid. But then expect lower humidity on Sunday.

