19-year-old shot, killed in South City neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old male was killed Wednesday afternoon in South City.

The incident happened at 5:27 p.m. in the 2900 block of California. Police found Demario Smith lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

