Woman says her family was dodging bullets at Fourth of July parade where 7 were killed

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill (KMOV) - A woman said her family members were dodging bullets when shots rang out during the Fourth of July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven people died and dozens were injured.

Wendy Apple was watching the parade that her daughter Lindsey was walking in when shots rang out.

“Within a few seconds, we realized something was wrong and we needed to flee,” Wendy Apple said.

Lindsey Apple was walking in the parade further back from the shooting.

“People were sprinting towards us and when they got closer, they were yelling “shooter! shooter!”,” Lindsey Apple said. “It was a terrifying moment because I knew my whole family was there.”

As Lindsey Apple started running, Wendy Apply says she and other family members were literally dodging bullets.

“They came in really loud, they came in rapid succession and they were right across the street from where we were,” said Wendy Apple.

Paradegoers took shelter inside storefronts, behind walls, or any place they could find. After police cleared the scene, Wendy Apple said it looked like a warzone.

Robert Crimo, III is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder; prosecutors said more charges are coming.

“It’s more surprising he was from Highland Park, and he grew up here, and maybe he went to these parades when he was young,” said Lindsey Apple.

A few weeks ago, Lindsey Apple said she attended a protest against gun violence in the same streets where the shooting took place.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.