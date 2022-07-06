WATCH: Firework thrown at South County home

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A home security camera was rolling as someone threw a firework at a south St. Louis County home.

A News 4 viewer in Affton shared the video. They said Tuesday night someone honked their horn then threw a lit firecracker at their home near Gravois and Heege.

Police said if someone is caught doing this, they can be charged with property damage and peace disturbance.

St. Louis County Police have taken more than 500 calls since July 1 for fireworks.

