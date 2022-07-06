St. Louis County reveals plans for ARPA funds

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis County has revealed how they plan to spend some of their American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds.

Part of the $70 million will go to improvements that planned for the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Some of the money will be put towards a new regional intelligence center and training facility.

In addition, $6 million will go towards demolishing the old Jamestown Mall and cleaning up roughly 30 acres of land in North County.

