Reckless and dangerous driving leads to demands for traffic calming solutions outside popular restaurant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On a hot summer day, families head to Crown Candy in Old North St. Louis for ice cream. But as kids walk outside the longtime restaurant, owner Andy Karandzeiff worries for the safety of anyone crossing St. Louis Ave at 14th Street.

“It’s like an expressway some days. It’s just shocking,” said the owner.

Surveillance video shows car after car run the stop signs and speed through. Video has captured near accidents and even the time a car drove into part of their building.

Karandzeiff says something must be done to slow the traffic. Ward 5 Alderman James Page says he has heard the complaints loud and clear from residents, business owners and even the police.

“I proposed those speed bumps to the Street Department and I was told no,” said Page.

He was told it’s a snow route. According to the city’s map, St. Louis Avenue is a main snow route. But just two blocks from Crown Candy, there’s a speed bump. Same road, same snow route. But it’s a different ward.

A new process in 2021 got rid of the need for a traffic study when it comes to speed bumps. Now the requests go through your alderperson and then to the full board for approval. Some believe the decisions should be left up to the Street Department, others, including Page, believe the elected officials should have a say as well.

According to Jamie Wilson, the Traffic Commissioner, “while Aldermen do have ultimate discretion on where to have speed humps installed, the Streets & Traffic Divisions strongly advise against installing them along main thoroughfares where vehicle speeds exceed 30 mph, where they could present serious concerns for safety as well as affect the ability of snow plows to effectively remove snow and ice during the winter months.”

In St. Louis County, they do not install speed humps, citing the problems with snow plows. St. Charles County also does not install speed bumps. Cities like Jennings and Wentzville use similar traffic calming devices.

The City of St. Louis has installed 330 speed bumps since fall 2021 and have 38 pending. Page plans to ask again why something can’t be done outside the popular business.

“I don’t give up easily.” Page said.

