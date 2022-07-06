One Metro East police department tickets 20 people for illegal fireworks over July 4 weekend

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - Firework complaints continue to overload police and fire departments on both sides of the river.

O’Fallon, Illinois police are cracking down on illegal fireworks beyond the July 4th holiday.

“We had about 75 calls for service related to illegal fireworks in the city,” said Police Chief Kirk Brueggeman.

The agency received half of those calls during the holiday on Monday. According to the chief, 20 people were given citations for illegal fireworks.

“Some of them were not happy with it, but others knew what the consequences were,” said Brueggeman. We continuously see more and more fireworks and they continually get bigger and bigger.”

Fireworks are illegal in Illinois. O’Fallon’s large veteran population out of the nearby Scott Airforce Base is one of the reasons police have agreed to boost enforcement.

“We do have a lot of veterans that call O’Fallon home and it is concerning that sometimes these unexpected fireworks can trigger emotions,” said Brueggeman.

Kipp Reed lives in O’Fallon and served our country on the Scott Airforce Base.

“We are responsible for the freedoms that are provided to us,” said Reed. “There were a lot of fireworks, it seemed like this year. May have been a bit more pervasive than previous years.”

Reed says the community should not only be considerate of veterans when it comes to fireworks but also their neighbors.

“If you’re shooting off fireworks at 11 p.m., midnight, 1 and 2 a.m., that’s just disrespectful,” said Reed.

“Many times, these calls are coming in back-to-back and it might be 20-30 minutes before we can get an officer in the area,” Brueggeman said.

The reinforcement will continue until the end of the week.

Those ticketed for illegal fireworks could face a fine of up to $750 fine.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.