Living Well: Relationships

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Interpersonal relationships make up a huge and vital part of your life. Whether platonic or romantic, maintaining healthy relationships is essential.

Dr. John Paruch, a BJC Medical Group psychiatrist at Christian Hospital, said having healthy relationships is critical to your own health and wellness. Mending those relationships starts with defining what’s healthy and what’s not. He said trust, communication and respect are factors in a healthy relationship, and unhealthy components can exist in all relationships.

“If, for example, they are sleep deprived they feel tired they might not be as optimal as they usually are to contribute to that relationship and someone might perceive that as something that is less than they usually are and speculate and it can go far from there,” he explained.

Unhealthy patterns can emerge, but they can also be fixed. Paruch said the best way to start is by looking at yourself.

He said, “It’s fundamental that you look at what you’re doing and optimize what you’re doing first and foremost so the relationship from your side goes well and if it gets beyond that of course at that time it’s time to seek help for the relationship.”

It’s important to note, if you find yourself in a relationship that involves domestic violence to remember that safety is always first and to seek immediate help from nearby, call 9-1-1 or a crisis line.

