‘Do you really believe [that]?’ St. Louis County councilman questions Sam Page

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A press conference about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for St. Louis County took a turn Wednesday morning.

County Executive Sam Page held a press conference to announce ARPA funding decisions and ways to stay cool during the current heat wave. When the floor opened up for questions, Page addressed the alleged sex tape scandal with his former Chief of Staff, Calvin Harris.

“On Wednesday, the Highway Patrol came to the ninth floor to see Calvin Harris and as soon as they left I asked Cal what was up and he told me there was a video and he would be resigning,” Page said. “I want to limit my comments until the investigation is over.”

Page was asked why he provided the media Harris’ resignation letter that said he was resigning due to “the recent death of a close relative and upcoming family relocation”. Page said he was asked to pass along Harris’ resignation letter and that is what he did.

“That is his statement, that’s not my statement, it’s his statement,” Page said.

After Page left the room, St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch took the podium alongside Councilman Mark Harder. Harder spoke about the investigation into Page having a second job, saying they confirmed he no longer works as an Anesthesiologist.

Fitch spoke about the ARPA funding. He said the decision to fund public safety was because of the work done by him and representative Dean Plocher. He then asked the public if they believe what Page said about the sex tape.

“Do you really believe the County Executive didn’t say ‘What video tape? What’s on the video tape? Where did this happen? Why did you do this Cal? Why did you embarrass us? You really believe he just said write me a resignation and I’ll accept it?” Fitch asked. “I think the public is finally starting to figure out that what their hearing from the County Executive isn’t just not the whole story because there’s an investigation ongoing, it’s because he doesn’t want you to know.”

