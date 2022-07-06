Advertisement

Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale

All remaining Monday-Thursday home games on sale tomorrow
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals are partnering with Budweiser to celebrate Yadier Molina and Adam Wainright’s careers with a two-day flash sale.

The “Best Buds” flash sale will fun from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Friday at 11:59 p.m. Fans can purchase loge, pavilion, and terrace seats for any remaining home games at Busch Stadium for $4.50.

The games available in the sale are from July 11-14. They will also include other matchups in August and September.

To purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/bestbuds or call 314-345-9000.

