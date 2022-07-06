Blues reveal 2022-23 schedule

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues announced the schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

They will face their Central Division rivals 26 times, including four matchups with Chicago, Colorado, Minnesota, Nashville, and Winnipeg, and three matchups with Arizona and Dallas. The rest of the schedule consists of 24 games against Pacific Division teams and 32 games against Eastern Conference teams.

The Blues will host their first game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 15. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here or call 314-622-BLUE.

