Advertisement

Blues reveal 2022-23 schedule

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn is congratulated by teammates Ivan Barbashev, left, Justin...
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn is congratulated by teammates Ivan Barbashev, left, Justin Faulk (72) and Pavel Buchnevich (89) after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Saturday, April 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues announced the schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

They will face their Central Division rivals 26 times, including four matchups with Chicago, Colorado, Minnesota, Nashville, and Winnipeg, and three matchups with Arizona and Dallas. The rest of the schedule consists of 24 games against Pacific Division teams and 32 games against Eastern Conference teams.

The Blues will host their first game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 15. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here or call 314-622-BLUE.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(St. Louis Blues)
Blues release 2022 preseason schedule
Edmonton Oilers coach Craig MacTavish during a NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins...
Blues name Craig MacTavish new assistant coach
(St. Louis Blues)
Blues looking to host prospect camp
(KFVS)
Blues sign Rosen to 2-year, 2-way contract extension