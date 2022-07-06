Advertisement

Belleville police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man that was involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in the metro east.

Reports say on June 28, at approximately 12:24 a.m., the suspect walked into the Circle K on 10 South Belt and pulled out a gun demanding cash from the register. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the scene with the money.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a thin blue ball cap with a neon green bandana face mask, a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and surgical gloves. Anyone with information is asked to contact Belleville Police at (618) 234-1212 or CrimeStoppers (866) 371-8477.

