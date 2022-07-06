Advertisement

$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Moviegoers have a new reason to see more feature films over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is bringing back its $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets are available every Tuesday for members of the AMC Stubs loyalty program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.

AMC is also offering popcorn and drink specials during its discount promotion.

