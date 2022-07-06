4Warn Alert: Intense Heat & A Chance for Strong Storms

Weather Discussion: Clouds and showers have kept it a tad cooler in St. Louis and much cooler north. That is why areas north of St. louis have been removed from the excessive heat warning. The St. Louis Metro remains in the heat warning through Thursday at 11PM. It could turn cooler if storms come to fruition, but our confidence on exactly where and when storms will develop is low. However, what storms develop tonight through Friday could turn severe as they could tap into the heat and humidity to fuel strong winds and perhaps some hail. This is a tough pattern to pinpoint specifics on storms, but the pattern does change Friday night. The front finally gets pushed through and we are certainly getting some relief this weekend with highs in the 80s. It may still be rather humid Saturday with a decrease in the humidity for Sunday.

Weather Alert Day Thursday: For intense heat and a storm chance. Heat index up to 106. It could be cooler if storms develop, but then we have a low severe risk with any storms.

Weather Alert Day Friday: Strong to severe storms possible, damaging wind the main threat but some hail possible too. Our heat index may reach up to 100, but it will be our last hot day and not as hot as earlier in the week.

This Weekend: Some relief, highs in the 80s.

Heat Warnings (Gray)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.