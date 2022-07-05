Advertisement

WANTED: Police searching for man who they say robbed South City liquor store

Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a liquor store in the Patch neighborhood of South City in late June.(SLMPD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a liquor store in the Patch neighborhood of South City in late June.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man accused of robbing Last Stop Liquor just before 9:00 p.m. on June 27. Police say he entered the store on Alabama Ave, pulled out a gun and demanded all of the money from the register. He then took the money and fled.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

