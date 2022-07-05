WANTED: Police searching for man who they say robbed South City liquor store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a liquor store in the Patch neighborhood of South City in late June.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man accused of robbing Last Stop Liquor just before 9:00 p.m. on June 27. Police say he entered the store on Alabama Ave, pulled out a gun and demanded all of the money from the register. He then took the money and fled.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Do you recognize this suspect? He’s wanted for robbing the Last Stop Liquor store at gunpoint on 6/27/22. If you have a tip, call @STLRCS at 866-371-TIPS (8477). More info: https://t.co/gF5YkoHVFc pic.twitter.com/wyU3A8LdNk — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) July 5, 2022

