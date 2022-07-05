Teen shot, injured in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in Jennings on Wilborn Drive where police said a 19-year-old was shot in the chest. A car at the scene was hit with multiple bullets. The teen was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at the time.

No further information has been released.

