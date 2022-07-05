Advertisement

Teen shot, injured in St. Louis County

Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in Jennings on Wilborn Drive where police said a 19-year-old was shot in the chest. A car at the scene was hit with multiple bullets. The teen was taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at the time.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A pedestrian is dead after a fatal crash in south St. Louis County overnight.
Pedestrian killed after fatal crash on I-55
A pedestrian is dead after a fatal crash in south St. Louis County overnight.
Pedestrian killed after fatal crash on I-55
Police are investigating a double shooting in the Metro East area that happened late Monday...
Police investigate Metro East double shooting
More than 1,000 protesters spoke out in support of pro-choice legislation in downtown St. Louis...
Hundreds of pro-choice supporters fill Market Street to protest 4th of July celebrations