St. Louis police investigate homicide in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in the City of Northwoods early Monday morning.

City of Northwoods police officers responded to a call for a car accident in the 3000 block of Fairchild Ave. at around 12:17 a.m. Officers said they found a man in the driver’s seat of the car that hit a sign. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No one else was in the car.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons is now investigating. Anyone with information should call the police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

