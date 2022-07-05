St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar arrested on suspicion of DUI

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence near the Lake of the Ozarks, according to detention officials.

According to an official at the jail, Lohmar was booked into the county jail in Lake Ozark, Missouri on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m. He was released just a few hours later at 4 a.m., the official said.

News 4 has reached out to the Lake Ozark police department for additional information but is still waiting to hear back.

At this time, charges have not been filed. A call to the county prosecutor was not returned.

A spokesperson for the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office sent News 4 a statement: “Whatever may have transpired would have occurred outside the duties of this office. I do not speak to issues not directly involving the Prosecutor’s Office.”

News 4 has also reached out to Lohmar, but has not heard back.

