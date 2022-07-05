Reside STL: $3.9M modern farmhouse in Ladue
LADUE, Mo. (KMOV) – A modern farmhouse is a private retreat in Ladue.
Sitting on a nearly one-acre lot, 12 Robindale Drive has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. It also has a state-of-the-art kitchen, spa-inspired primary suite, theater and electric car charger.
The 6,202-square-foot home was built in 2018 and is listed for $3,995,000.
