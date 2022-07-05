Advertisement

Police investigate Metro East double shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting in the Metro East area that happened late Monday night.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting in the Metro East area that happened late Monday night.

The shooting happened in Alton outside of one of the units of Oakwood Estates at around 10:15 p.m. Police said two people were injured but their condition is unknown at the time. Officials told News 4 that a person of interest was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A pedestrian is dead after a fatal crash in south St. Louis County overnight.
Pedestrian killed after fatal crash on I-55
A pedestrian is dead after a fatal crash in south St. Louis County overnight.
Pedestrian killed after fatal crash on I-55
Police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured in St. Louis County early Tuesday...
Teen shot, injured in St. Louis County
More than 1,000 protesters spoke out in support of pro-choice legislation in downtown St. Louis...
Hundreds of pro-choice supporters fill Market Street to protest 4th of July celebrations