Police investigate Metro East double shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting in the Metro East area that happened late Monday night.

The shooting happened in Alton outside of one of the units of Oakwood Estates at around 10:15 p.m. Police said two people were injured but their condition is unknown at the time. Officials told News 4 that a person of interest was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

