ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian is dead after a fatal crash in south St. Louis County overnight.

The crash happened on Interstate 55 near Lindbergh just before midnight. Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver of the car hit Scott Drennen, 29, who was walking on the shoulder of the interstate at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

