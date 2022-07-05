More than 100 golfers brave extreme heat to support St. Charles County charity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly 140 golfers braved the heat to take part in a tournament for charity on Tuesday, as temperatures topped 100 degrees.

“It’s very admirable, especially because this money goes to St. Charles and kids that really need it for Christmas,” said attendee Tom Shaw. “It’s really admirable.”

Shaw said he decided not to play in the tournament after suffering heat exhaustion a few years ago. Instead, he watched from a pavilion, one of the few shady spots at Whitmore Country Club in Weldon Spring.

“Over the last 14 years, we’ve probably raised $220,000,” said organizer Tim Macmann. “We give most of it to ‘Shop With a Cop,’ which allows kids to shop for Christmas presents in December, which they enjoy.”

Golfers said they hydrated well before the tournament, but water stations and cold towels were available throughout the course.

“We haven’t gone out yet, but we will pretty soon,” said Steven Lewis. “I think there’s a pretty good breeze but the key is hydration.”

Without a choice to be in the heat, MoDOT workers are adjusting their schedules to accommodate the heat. According to Tom Blair, St. Louis District Engineer for MODOT, crews are getting underway shortly after sunrise in order to avoid the heat of the day.

Crews also take frequent, 20-minute breaks, he said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.