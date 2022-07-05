Advertisement

More than 100 golfers brave extreme heat to support St. Charles County charity

The St. Charles County Police Officers and Deputy Sheriffs Association put on the 18-hole golf tournament, its largest fundraiser of the year.
By Caroline Hecker
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly 140 golfers braved the heat to take part in a tournament for charity on Tuesday, as temperatures topped 100 degrees.

“It’s very admirable, especially because this money goes to St. Charles and kids that really need it for Christmas,” said attendee Tom Shaw. “It’s really admirable.”

Shaw said he decided not to play in the tournament after suffering heat exhaustion a few years ago. Instead, he watched from a pavilion, one of the few shady spots at Whitmore Country Club in Weldon Spring.

“Over the last 14 years, we’ve probably raised $220,000,” said organizer Tim Macmann. “We give most of it to ‘Shop With a Cop,’ which allows kids to shop for Christmas presents in December, which they enjoy.”

Golfers said they hydrated well before the tournament, but water stations and cold towels were available throughout the course.

“We haven’t gone out yet, but we will pretty soon,” said Steven Lewis. “I think there’s a pretty good breeze but the key is hydration.”

Without a choice to be in the heat, MoDOT workers are adjusting their schedules to accommodate the heat. According to Tom Blair, St. Louis District Engineer for MODOT, crews are getting underway shortly after sunrise in order to avoid the heat of the day.

Crews also take frequent, 20-minute breaks, he said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in North City on July 4
City of St. Louis ‘evaluating’ police strategy after at least 19 shot, 7 killed over holiday weekend
Sunflower fields bloom in July
Columbia Bottom sunflowers bloom
Man facing federal drug charge after 19-year-old’s suspected fatal overdose
Fair St. Louis 2022
Fair St. Louis draws in weekend crowds, but some businesses say its not what it used to be