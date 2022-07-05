Advertisement

Mo. State Hwy. Patrol reports 6 crash deaths, 1 drowning over Fourth of July holiday weekend

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported six traffic deaths and one drowning over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to the release, these are statistics from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Traffic statistics

The highway patrol reported troopers worked 285 crashes, which included 107 injuries and six deaths. Troopers also made 141 DWI arrests and 82 drug arrests over the weekend.

One of the traffic deaths occurred in the Heartland.

On Saturday, July 2, the highway patrol reported 48-year-old Jack K. Meese, of New Madrid, Mo., died when he ran off the road, hit a tree, overturned and caught fire. The crash happened on Missouri Highway P west of Arab, Mo.

Boating statistics

Troopers worked 11 boating crashes, which included five injuries and no deaths. They made 13 BWI arrests and 18 drug arrests.

One person drowned over the holiday weekend.

According to the highway patrol, Uriel P. Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, Ill., drowned on July 4 after he jumped off a bluff into the Meramec River downstream of the state park’s boat ramp.

