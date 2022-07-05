Mission Taco partners with non-profit organization to raise money to renovate church

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Mission Taco Joint announced a giveback taco collaboration Tuesday with SK8 Liborius for July and August.

They will serve the “Frontside Grind” taco on Wednesday, July 6. It will include fresh ground brisket and chuck with chili beans and chipotle, ques con Cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, and crispy jalapenos.

A portion of the proceeds will support St. Liborious in reaching its $1M goal to renovate the St. Liborius Church. In Kansas City, Mo., another portion will go towards Harrison Street DIY Skatepark. The “Frontside Grind” taco will be available all the way through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

SK8 Liborius is an underground skateboarding and artist sanctuary, now a non-profit organization. It was formerly known as the St. Liborius Church and is co-owned by Dave Blum, Brian Bedwell, and Joss Hay.

