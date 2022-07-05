Advertisement

Man killed in South City neighborhood identified

A crime investigation.
A crime investigation.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Tennessee at around 8:25 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, a 35-year-old woman, who made the call, waved them down. Police found Kelsey Williams, 36, inside the home suffering from puncture wounds.

The woman was arrested when officers found a gun on her. Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
Girlfriend robbed by boyfriend at gunpoint in North City
Fireworks generic
Calls for service relative to fireworks decrease by 22 this year, St. Louis police say
Homicide investigation generic
18-year-old killed in gas station parking lot in North City identified
A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in North City on July 4
17-year-old killed in North City identified