Man killed in South City neighborhood identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Tennessee at around 8:25 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, a 35-year-old woman, who made the call, waved them down. Police found Kelsey Williams, 36, inside the home suffering from puncture wounds.

The woman was arrested when officers found a gun on her. Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

